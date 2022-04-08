comscore 2 lost hikers rescued from Maakua Trail in Hauula | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

2 lost hikers rescued from Maakua Trail in Hauula

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

Two hikers who became lost on the Maakua Trail in Hauula and could not descend before sunset were rescued by firefighters this afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it received a call about the lost hikers, a 59-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, at around 4:15 p.m. and established a landing zone at Hauula Elementary School.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter located the hikers before 6 p.m. and flew them to safety a few minutes later. They were reportedly not injured, but they were transferred to the care of the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services for a medical evaluation.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Man, 26, airlifted from Kuliouou Ridge Trail after becoming ill

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up