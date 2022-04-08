2 lost hikers rescued from Maakua Trail in Hauula

Two hikers who became lost on the Maakua Trail in Hauula and could not descend before sunset were rescued by firefighters this afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it received a call about the lost hikers, a 59-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, at around 4:15 p.m. and established a landing zone at Hauula Elementary School.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter located the hikers before 6 p.m. and flew them to safety a few minutes later. They were reportedly not injured, but they were transferred to the care of the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services for a medical evaluation.