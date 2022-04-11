Woman, 29, in critical condition after Kaneohe moped crash

The Honolulu Police Department said a 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after crashing her moped in Kaneohe this afternoon.
Police said the woman was traveling eastbound on Lilipuna Road near the intersection of Nahiku Street around 12:15 p.m. today when she struck a curb and was ejected onto the roadway.
The woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police said she was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
At this time, speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors.
An investigation is ongoing.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.