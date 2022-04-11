Woman, 29, in critical condition after Kaneohe moped crash

The Honolulu Police Department said a 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after crashing her moped in Kaneohe this afternoon.

Police said the woman was traveling eastbound on Lilipuna Road near the intersection of Nahiku Street around 12:15 p.m. today when she struck a curb and was ejected onto the roadway.

The woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police said she was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

At this time, speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors.

An investigation is ongoing.