Green takes early lead at Lotte Championship

Hannah Green shot 6-under par 66 and held a one-stroke lead after the morning rounds of the first day of the LPGA’s Lotte Championship at Hoakalei Country Club today.
Aditi Ashok, Gemma Dryburgh and Alison Lee were a shot back at 5-under.
Defending champion Lydia Ko shot 3-under 69 and was tied for seventh.
Honolulu product Allisen Corpuz was tied for 12th after shooting 2-under 70.
The tournament is being played at Hoakalei for the first time after previously being contested at Ko Olina and Kapolei golf clubs since its inception in 2012.
