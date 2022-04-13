Police search for suspect in Waianae knifepoint robbery

Honolulu police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed another man at knifepoint in Waianae Monday night.

Police said a 53-year-old man was walking in the 86-100 block of Pokai Bay Street at about 11:50 p.m. when a man approached him, brandished a pocket knife and demanded his property. The suspect allegedly took unspecified property from the victim and fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect remains at large. He is described to be in his 30s, 5 feet, 4 inches and 150 pounds. The suspect was shirtless and wearing blue jeans at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.