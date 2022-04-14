Firefighters rescue hikers on Diamond Head, Kuliouou Ridge

Honolulu firefighters today rescued a sick hiker on the Diamond Head Trail and an injured hiker on Kuliouou Ridge Trail.

At just before 11:30 a.m., the Honolulu Fire Department received a call about a hiker who walked up the Diamond Head Trail but became sick and unable to walk down on her own.

One responding unit from HFD walked up the trail, while another established a landing zone at the Diamond Head State Monument.

Firefighters assessed the hiker, a 67-year-old woman visiting Hawaii, and flew her to the landing zone using HFD’s Air 1 helicopter. Her care was transferred the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services around noon.

Firefighters later flew a 46-year-old woman to safety after she was injured on the Kuliouou Ridge Trail in Hawaii Kai.

HFD received a 911 call about the injured hiker at around 1:45 p.m. and established a landing zone at Kuliouou Neighborhood Park. The fire department said the hiker’s injury “impeded her ability to descend the trail.”

Two HFD units walked up the trail and made contact with the hiker. She was then flown to the landing zone.

EMS took over care of the hiker at around 3:40 p.m.