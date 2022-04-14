Hokule‘a, Hikianalia arrive in Hilo

The Hokule‘a and Hikianalia canoes arrived in Hilo Wednesday afternoon after leaving Oahu on Monday, the Polynesian Voyaging Society announced today.

The canoes left Sand Island on Oahu and encountered rough seas in the Kaiwi Channel, according to a news release from the voyaging society. When conditions were calmer Tuesday morning, the canoes crossed the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii island.

The crews are provisioning the canoes in Hilo and making final preparations before possibly setting sail on Saturday to Tahiti, which will take about 20 days.

They are preparing for the the Moananuiakea Voyage, a five-year circumnavigation of the Pacific to begin next year. The canoes’ departure from Oahu was delayed three times because of poor weather conditions and a positive COVID-19 test from a crew member.