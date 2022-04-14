COVID vaccines developed in Japan nearing approval

TOKYO >> The goal of domestically developed COVID-19 vaccines is getting closer to being realized.

Japan has had to rely on products developed by foreign companies throughout the world’s vaccination rollout, but a few domestic pharmaceutical companies have advanced their own vaccines to the clinical trial stage.

With the second dose of vaccines administered to about 80% of Japan’s population, the current focus is now on administering booster shots. By the end of April, the government plans to finish distributing those doses plus an added supply. For a possible fourth dose, it has already secured sufficient quantities with U.S. companies Pfizer and Moderna.

Meanwhile, Osaka-based Shionogi & Co. said that it is worthwhile to continue developing vaccines.

Clinical testing for a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Shionogi is being conducted at Shinagawa Strings Clinic in Tokyo.

On March 30, a 47-year-old clinical test subject was given a blood test to compare the amount of neutralizing antibodies in his body to that generated by inoculation with the vaccine developed by Britain’s Astra­Zeneca. The antibodies prevent the onset of COVID-19 and decrease the severity of symptoms.

“I wanted to help in the development of a Japanese product,” the man said.

Naoko Sanno, director of the clinic, said, “Many people want to receive a shot with Ja­panese products because they feel safer.”

The development of domestic vaccines has lagged far behind that of other countries. That is due in part to lawsuits in the late 1980s in which Japan’s central government repeatedly lost in court over adverse reactions to vaccinations. Since then, Japanese pharmaceutical companies have been reluctant to develop vaccines.

In contrast, the U.S. government reacted quickly to the spread of the coronavirus and invested $18 billion to support private-sector vaccine development and the early practical use of COVID-19 vaccines.

“In normal times, the government needs to invest in infectious disease control and establish a system so that large-scale clinical testing can be conducted in an emergency,” said Isao Teshirogi, Shionogi’s president and CEO.

The company is leading in the development of domestically produced vaccines. Applying a subsidiary’s influenza vaccine technology, the company’s vaccine uses a protein made from a genetically modified virus.

On March 4, Shionogi confirmed that its vaccine has comparable efficacy to that of Pfizer’s booster vaccine.

The initial target date to begin supplying the product in Japan was the end of March, but that won’t likely happen until May or later.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. and Daiichi Sankyo Co. are also conducting clinical trials, with Mitsubishi Tanabe aiming to file for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine between July and September.