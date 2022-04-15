No. 4 Hawaii men’s volleyball team earns road sweep at No. 14 UC Irvine

Hawaii opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias put away 13 kills and served up an ace on match point and the fourth-ranked Rainbow Warrior volleyball team swept No. 14 UC Irvine today in Irvine, Calif.

The Warriors (21-5, 6-3 Big West) hit .390 in the match and posted nine blocks in the 25-21, 25-18, 25-22 win at the Bren Events Center in their 10th straight win in the series with the Anteaters (10-14, 3-6).

After UH’s win, Long Beach State rallied for a five-set win over Cal State Northridge to clinch the Big West regular season title and the top seed in next week’s conference tournament at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. UH secured the No. 2 seed and a bye in the quarterfinal round.

UH middle blocker Guilherme Voss had nine kills in 12 attempts and outside hitter Spyros Chakas added eight kills and two aces. Filip Humler started at the other outside hitter spot in place of Chaz Galloway and finished with six kills.

UC Irvine opposite Francesco Sani led the Anteaters with a match-high 16 kills, but UCI hit .200 as a team with 20 attack errors.

Hawaii posted four blocks early in the match, including two solo by Mouchlias, to open a 15-10 lead in the opening set. UC Irvine closed to within two on five occasions, the last at 23-21. But Mouchlias’ kill out of the back row gave UH set point and setter Jakob Thelle hammered his lone kill of the set to give UH the lead in the match.

Chakas had five kills and served up both of his aces in the second set. The second capped a 5-1 UH run that gave the Warriors a 24-17 lead and a UCI service error gave UH the set.

The Warriors opened up a 15-10 lead in the third set before UCI rallied and closed to 21-20 on back-to-back aces by Sani. UH was able to trade sideouts to maintain the lead, earning match point on a Chakas kill from the back row. Mouchlias then dropped in an off-speed serve that dropped in for an ace to close the match.

The Warriors and Anteaters close the regular season on Saturday.