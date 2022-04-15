No tsunami threat after 4.3, 4.6 magnitude earthquakes on Big Island

Two earthquakes over magnitude-4.0 shook the Pahala area on the Big Island early this morning but did not generate a tsunami.

The first quake, of magnitude-4.3, struck at 1:58 a.m. and was centered 5 miles northeast of Pahala at a depth of 21.25 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The second quake measured in at magnitude-4.6 and struck 9 seconds later 6 miles northeast of Pahala at a depth of 19.6 miles, the USGS said.

Strong shaking was reported across the island, with 400 people posting on the USGS “Did you feel it?” service in the first hour after the quake.

The earthquake, however, had no apparent effect on Kilauea or Mauna Loa volcanoes. “This earthquake appears to be part of the seismic swarm under the Pahala area, which has been going on since 2019,” Hawaii Volcanoes Observatory geophysicist Jefferson Chang said in a bulletin today.

“We see no detectable changes in activity at the summits or along the rift zones of Mauna Loa or Kīlauea as a result of these earthquakes.”

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center posted in a bulletin that no tsunami is expected.