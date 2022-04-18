HFD says Laie house fire intentionally set

The Honolulu Fire Department has determined that the cause of a house fire in Laie on Sunday was incendiary, meaning “intentionally ignited in an area or under circumstances where and when there should not be a fire.”
HFD officials said the fire at 55-20 Kamehameha Highway originated in the crawl space under the house, which was being used as living quarters.
Honolulu firefighters responded to a 3:45 a.m. call Sunday for a two-alarm blaze, initially reported at 55-017 Kamehameha Highway, the address for Kokololio Beach Park just north of Hauula.
Upon arrival six minutes later, firefighters found a vacant, single-story residential home engulfed in flames.
No occupants were found inside at the time, according to HFD. The fire was fully extinguished at 4:45 a.m.
Damages are estimated at $632,000 to the home and $10,000 to contents, HFD said. An adjacent home at 55-22 Kamehameha Highway suffered $12,000 in damages to the exterior.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.