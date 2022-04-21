Outage leaves at least 2,400 without power at Wheeler Army Airfield

An outage has left Wheeler Army Airfield in Wahiawa without power this morning.
Hawaiian Electric reported the outage at 8:24 a.m. and said a first responder in onsite investigating the cause of the outage.
The estimated time for power restoration is 3 p.m. The total population at Wheeler was 2,412, according to the 2020 Census.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.