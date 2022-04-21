comscore Outage leaves at least 2,400 without power at Wheeler Army Airfield | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Outage leaves at least 2,400 without power at Wheeler Army Airfield

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:00 am

An outage has left Wheeler Army Airfield in Wahiawa without power this morning.

Hawaiian Electric reported the outage at 8:24 a.m. and said a first responder in onsite investigating the cause of the outage.

The estimated time for power restoration is 3 p.m. The total population at Wheeler was 2,412, according to the 2020 Census.

