National Stadium starts public tours

TOKYO >> Public tours have started at the National Stadium, the main venue of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. Visitors can feel like athletes competing in sporting events when they run on the track and stand on the podium that was used during 2021’s pandemic-­delayed Games.

Tour participants will get to see a wall of autographs from 300 Olympic athletes and view the flame relay torches, among other items. They can also tour the locker rooms.

On April 1, the launch of the Shinjuku ward stadium tour, families populated the stadium. Some children had fun jumping hurdles.

“I got on the podium,” said an exuberant 4-year-old boy.

The tour costs about $11.30 for adults and $6.45 for students through high school.