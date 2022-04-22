Honolulu firefighters extinguish two-alarm fire at Waikiki apartment

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Waikiki this afternoon.
The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call about a fire at the Nohonani Street building at around 4 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke and flames emanating from the top floor of the four-story building.
Firefighters initiated a fire attack while conducting a primary search in the building for occupants. After a secondary search, no occupants were found in the fire.
Firefighters controlled the fire and were able to extinguish it at around 5 p.m.
The American Red Cross was requested to assist two women, a man and a girl because of the fire, although HFD did not say why.
HFD investigators are still determining the origin and cause of the fire, and damage estimates are ongoing.
