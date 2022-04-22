comscore Honolulu firefighters extinguish two-alarm fire at Waikiki apartment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu firefighters extinguish two-alarm fire at Waikiki apartment

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    People wait at a safe distance as firefighters work to contain a structure fire at an apartment complex on Nohonani Street,

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Waikiki this afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call about a fire at the Nohonani Street building at around 4 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke and flames emanating from the top floor of the four-story building.

Firefighters initiated a fire attack while conducting a primary search in the building for occupants. After a secondary search, no occupants were found in the fire.

Firefighters controlled the fire and were able to extinguish it at around 5 p.m.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist two women, a man and a girl because of the fire, although HFD did not say why.

HFD investigators are still determining the origin and cause of the fire, and damage estimates are ongoing.

