Hawaii County police looking for missing Hilo man

Hawaii County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 43-year-old Hilo man who is in need of medication.
Police said Michael Kuahuia was last seen at about 7 a.m. Friday at a home on the 100 block of Amau Road in Hilo.
He is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 270 pounds, with shoulder-length dyed curly red hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.
