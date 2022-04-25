Kauai County handing out 15K more free COVID-19 test kits in May

Kauai County is distributing a third round of free COVID-19 home test kits to Garden isles residents in May.

The free test kits are provided by the county in partnership with the state Kauai District Health Office, using federal funding.

Approximately 15,000 kits will be handed out, with a limit of five tests per individual or household, on a first-come, first-served basis.

The distribution schedule will be as follows:

MONDAY

>> 9 a.m. to noon, Kekaha Neighborhood Center

>> 1-4 p.m., Waimea Neighborhood Center

TUESDAY

>> 9 a.m. to noon, Hanalei Neighborhood Center

>> 1 to 4 p.m., Kilauea Neighborhood Center

WEDNESDAY

>> 9 a.m. to noon, Hanapepe Neighborhood Center

>> 1 to 4 p.m., Kalaheo Neighborhood Center

THURSDAY

>> 9 a.m. to noon, Anahola Clubhouse

>> 1 to 4 p.m., Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex in Kapaa

FRIDAY

>> 9 a.m. to noon, Koloa Neighborhood Center

>> 1 to 4 p.m., Lihue Neighborhood Center

Kauai County also continues to provide free rapid PCR COVID-19 tests for residents with same-day results at the Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall.

The testing center at the Convention Hall at 4191 Hardy St. in Lihue is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, but closed on weekends and holidays.

The county’s mobile testing van is also open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a different community each day: Wednesdays at Kekaha Neighborhood Center, Thursdays at Kilauea Neighborhood Center, Fridays at Kalaheo Neighborhood Center, Saturdays at Hanalei Neighborhood Center, and Sundays in Kapaa at the Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex.

Additionally, the public is eligible to receive two sets of free test kits from the federal government at covidtest.gov, which is delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.

Visit www.kauai.gov/covidtest to find a full list of testing sites.