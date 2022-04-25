Marine dies after being found in waters off Kaneohe base’s North Beach

A Hawaii-based Marine died Sunday after getting into trouble while swimming in waters near the Marine Corps Base Hawaii’s North Beach, the service announced Monday.

First responders, including from the Honolulu Fire Department, were called to the area and coordinated a search for the missing Marine, according to a Marine Corps news release.

The Marine was located and first responders administered lifesaving measures and transported the Marine to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation by NCIS and local authorities, the Marines said.

The Marine Corps did not release the service member’s name, gender or age, nor the time of the incident.

The Marine is the second service member to die at Kaneohe Marine base this month. On April 17, Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler, a 29-year-old Navy officer assigned to San Diego, Calif., based Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One died while training with Marines.

At the time of his death, Fowler was in the third and final phase of the eight-week Marine Corps Reconnaissance Leaders Course, according to the Navy Times.