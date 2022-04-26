Honolulu firefighters rescue sick hiker from Kaau Crater Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued a 19-year-old man who became sick while hiking the Kaau Crater Trail in Palolo this evening.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a call at around 7:50 p.m. about the sick hiker, and HFD personnel arrived at the scene a few minutes later. They secured a landing zone at Palolo Valley District Park.

The hiker, who was on the trail with two other people, reportedly became sick while on the trail, HFD said in a news release. Firefighters were able to locate the hiker, and HFD’s Air 1 helicopter flew him to the landing zone.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over the care of the hiker at around 8:40 p.m. The other two hikers in the party walked out of the trail on their own.