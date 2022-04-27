2 exhausted hikers rescued on Kaau Crater Trail

For the second straight day, Honolulu firefighters had to make a rescue at Kaau Crater Trail — this time for two hikers who became exhausted on the trail.
A day after rescuing a sick hiker on the trail, Honolulu Fire Department personnel at around 2:30 p.m. today returned to Kaau Crater Trail after receiving a call about two hikers, a 74-year-old man and 65-year-old woman, who became exhausted after hiking for five hours and needed assistance to return to the trail head.
HFD established a landing zone at Palolo Valley District park for HFD’s Air 1 helicopter. At around 3:30 p.m. HFD made contact with the hikers and, after an assessment, determined that they were not injured or had any other medical issues.
At around 4:40 p.m. both hikers were transported to the landing zone.
