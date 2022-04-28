Free COVID-19 test kits, N95 masks available in Hilo on Friday

The East Hawaii Health Clinic on the Big Island will be hosting a community giveaway of free COVID-19 home test kits and N95 masks this Friday.

Starting at 10 a.m. Friday, the clinics will be giving away test kits and masks at the Hilo Civic Auditorium’s main entrance at 323 Manono St.

The distribution includes four tests kits and three masks each for up to 1,500 recipients on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

Recipients are asked to park first, then walk to the main entrance of the Civic Auditorium to avoid traffic disruptions on local roadways.

The giveaway is made possible through the Health Resources & Services Administration COVID-19 Testing Supply Program.

“With the steady uptick in COVID cases in the past five weeks, this community distribution of test kits and masks is timely,” said clinic spokeswoman Elena Cabatu. “We hope members of our community come out to equip themselves in this phase of the pandemic.”