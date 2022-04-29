Contractor dies after being found unconscious in water at Pearl Harbor

A contractor is dead after being found unconscious at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam this afternoon, the Navy has announced.
The contractor was found under HOTEL pier around 12:30 p.m. and later died at a hospital, the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Hawaii, said in a news release.
The identity of the contractor is pending notification of next of kin.
The incident is under investigation. No additional information was provided.
