Police say fatal shooting of 19-year-old in Waimanalo does not appear random | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police say fatal shooting of 19-year-old in Waimanalo does not appear random

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

  • LEILA FUJIMORI / LFUJIMORI@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu police investigate a fatal shooting in Waimanalo on Saturday.

Honolulu police said that a fatal shooting in Waimanalo that left a 19-year-old man dead does not appear to be a random act.

The Honolulu Police Department is continuing to investigate the death of 19-year-old Suliasi Pakileata, who died from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Shima’s Market in Waimanalo on Saturday.

HPD isn’t releasing much else about the shooting, but said that a firearm that was recovered at the scene, surveillance footage and other evidence are being examined as part of the investigation.

His girlfriend reportedly was with Pakileata at the market when he was shot.

HPD has classified the case as a second-degree murder.

