Hikers rescued after sliding off the Pali Puka trail

Two hikers were rescued this afternoon after sliding off the Pali Puka.

Honolulu Fire Department sent four units, with nine personnel, to the scene after an adult female and male hiker called in distress.

The hikers, were about one and a half hours into their hike, when they called 911 about 2 p.m. First responders got to the scene about 2:11 p.m. HFD rescue specialists arrived about 2:15 p.m. and ascended the trail.

HFD said rescue personnel made contact with the hikers at 2:24 p.m. and used rope to descend to where the hikers were located. The hikers were recovered at 2:40 p.m.

HFD reported that the rescue concluded without injury, and the hikers were returned to their car, which was parked at the Pali Lookout.

HFD recommends the following hiking safety tips :

>>Bring a cell phone with a fully-charged battery, and pack an external back-up battery

>>Pack food and water

>>Stay hydrated

>> Select trails based on physical abilities and limitations

>> Stay on the trail, which greatly reduces the chance of injury