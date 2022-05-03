Honolulu lifeguards help hundreds of surfers during high surf on Oahu’s south shore

Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards today assisted or rescued hundreds of surfers on Oahu’s south shore, where there was a large swell with wave heights up to 14 feet high.

As of 5 p.m., lifeguards made more than 320 assists and rescues on the south shore of Oahu, the Honolulu Emergency Services Department reported.

Surfers were caught in the large surf and were lost or unable to paddle to shore by themselves; others broke their surfboards or leashes.

The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory at around 3 p.m. today for the south- and west-facing shores of all the islands of Hawaii. Surf heights were estimated to be 10-14 feet on south-facing shores and 8-12 feet on west-facing shores.

Ocean Safety encouraged inexperienced surfers to stay on shore during high surf, parents to watch their children and anyone in the public to call 911 if they see someone in trouble in the ocean.