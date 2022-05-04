Fire investigators looking into cause of Kaneohe warehouse fire

Investigators of the Honolulu Fire Department are looking into the cause of a tw0-alarm warehouse fire that broke out in Kaneohe late Tuesday.
More than 30 firefighters responded to the blaze at 45-558 Kamehameha Highway after a 911 caller reported seeing smoke and flames emanating from the warehouse at about 11:55 p.m., the fire department said.
Fire crews brought the fire under control by 12:40 a.m. today and extinguished it nearly an hour later.
No injuries were reported.
A damage estimate has yet to be determined.
