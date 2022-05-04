Man, 43, charged for allegedly punching officer in face in Makiki

Prosecutors have charged a 43-year-old man after he allegedly punched a Honolulu police officer in the face in Makiki.
Samuel H. Skeist was charged Tuesday with first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer and second-degree assault. He was released from custody after posting a $50,000 bail bond and is scheduled to appear at his arraignment at Honolulu District Court Friday.
The alleged assault occurred at a Keeaumoku Street apartment building shortly after 4 a.m. Monday.
Police responded to a call of a man reported to be on drugs at the building. After police spoke with the man, he punched an officer in the face causing multiple facial fractures, a Honolulu Police Department spokeswoman said. A second officer was also injured after falling against a table.
Both officers required medical treatment.
Police arrested the man, identified in an arrest log as Skeist, on suspicion of first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.