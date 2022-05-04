Man, 43, charged for allegedly punching officer in face in Makiki

Prosecutors have charged a 43-year-old man after he allegedly punched a Honolulu police officer in the face in Makiki.

Samuel H. Skeist was charged Tuesday with first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer and second-degree assault. He was released from custody after posting a $50,000 bail bond and is scheduled to appear at his arraignment at Honolulu District Court Friday.

The alleged assault occurred at a Keeaumoku Street apartment building shortly after 4 a.m. Monday.

Police responded to a call of a man reported to be on drugs at the building. After police spoke with the man, he punched an officer in the face causing multiple facial fractures, a Honolulu Police Department spokeswoman said. A second officer was also injured after falling against a table.

Both officers required medical treatment.

Police arrested the man, identified in an arrest log as Skeist, on suspicion of first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.