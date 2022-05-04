Pearl City opens first state baseball tournament in 3 years with a no-hitter

WAILUKU >> The first state baseball tournament in three years began with a no-hitter today at Iron Maehara Stadium.

Pearl City seniors Dacoda Agoto and Devin Hayashi combined to throw the first no-hitter in the state tournament since the 2012 title game in a 4-1 victory over Moanalua in the opening round of the Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA State Baseball Championships.

Devin Hayashi completes the no-hitter for Pearl City which advances with a 4-1 win over Moanalua to play Saint Louis in the quarterfinals. pic.twitter.com/MZLMRTvWcO — Billy Hull (@billyhull) May 4, 2022

Agoto struck out the first seven batters he faced and finished with 12 in six innings, recording his final punch out on his 110th pitch with the bases loaded to end the top of the sixth.

Hayashi came on in relief in the seventh and struck out the first two batters he faced before getting a pop up to second to end it.

Pearl City (11-3), which finished runner-up in the OIA tournament, advances to play No. 2 seed Saint Louis on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Pearl City senior Dacoda Agoto ends the top of the sixth with his 12th strikeout on pitch No. 110 to leave the bases loaded. Moanalua still without a hit but Chargers will have to go to the bullpen in the seventh. 4-1 Pearl City. pic.twitter.com/zSnSkGpxPW — Billy Hull (@billyhull) May 4, 2022

The combined no-hitter was the first in the state tournament since Waiakea’s Quintin Torres-Costa and Kodi Medeiros combined on one to beat Baldwin in the 2012 state final.