Pearl City opens first state baseball tournament in 3 years with a no-hitter

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:40 pm

WAILUKU >> The first state baseball tournament in three years began with a no-hitter today at Iron Maehara Stadium.

Pearl City seniors Dacoda Agoto and Devin Hayashi combined to throw the first no-hitter in the state tournament since the 2012 title game in a 4-1 victory over Moanalua in the opening round of the Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA State Baseball Championships.

Agoto struck out the first seven batters he faced and finished with 12 in six innings, recording his final punch out on his 110th pitch with the bases loaded to end the top of the sixth.

Hayashi came on in relief in the seventh and struck out the first two batters he faced before getting a pop up to second to end it.

Pearl City (11-3), which finished runner-up in the OIA tournament, advances to play No. 2 seed Saint Louis on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

The combined no-hitter was the first in the state tournament since Waiakea’s Quintin Torres-Costa and Kodi Medeiros combined on one to beat Baldwin in the 2012 state final.

