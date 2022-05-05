Maui motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in April collision

A 48-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle collision on Maui in April.

He is identified as Jean Paul Muraco of Wailuku, the Maui Police Department said.

The collision occurred on Honoapiiliani Highway in Waikapu, nearly a mile south of Olo Place at about 5:30 a.m. on April 24.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling northbound on the highway at a high rate of speed when a Toyota Tundra pickup truck traveling south on the roadway conducted a left turn to enter a farm.

When the truck was making the turn into the farm, the pickup truck driven by a 37-year-old Wailuku man collided with the motorcycle, the police department said.

A third vehicle, a Toyota Highlander, was traveling south on the highway behind the Toyota when it drove through the debris field of the crash before it stabilized.

Muraco sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken in critical condition to the Maui Memorial Medical Center where he died Tuesday.

The pickup truck driver and the driver of the Toyota Highlander, a 30-year-old Wailuku woman, sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

Muraco was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. Traffic investigators suspect speed on the part of the motorcyclist was a contributing factor in the collision, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.