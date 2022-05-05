Kailua’s Makai Miyamoto tosses a 1-hitter to pitch the Surfriders into the state baseball semifinals

WAILUKU >> Kailua’s Makai Miyamoto showed off a new pitch that nearly earned him the second no-hitter of the state tournament.

The senior right-hander held Mililani to one hit over seven innings in a 5-2 victory in the first quarterfinal of the Wally Yonamine Foundation / HHSAA Baseball State Championships in Division I at Iron Maehara Stadium today.

Miyamoto struck out three and walked two to end the OIA champion Trojans’ 10-game winning streak. Mililani had scored at least five runs in every game during the streak.

“I was working my sinker today which I hadn’t thrown all season,” Miyamoto said. “It was a new pitch so nobody had seen it and I was trying to keep it simple — work outside and inside to keep their hitters off balance.”

Kailua (11-6) will play the winner of tonight’s Baldwin/Hilo game in the second semifinal on Friday night.

Shayde Kuhns doubled in two runs in the top of the first inning and Mikey Hanano scored twice to lead the Surfriders on offense.

BJ Suehisa hit a hard ground ball that bounced off the glove of the first baseman to drive in a run in the bottom of the fourth for the only hit for Mililani (11-3).