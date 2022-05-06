2022 Military Appreciation

Love for our country brings with it an immense responsibility. We are called upon to make our country better in times of peace and to defend it in times of war. It is my privilege, on behalf of the people of Hawaii, to honor and send a warm aloha to our veterans, military retirees, service members and their families.
