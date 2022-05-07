Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi to leave state on personal leave until Friday

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Sunday will depart the state on personal leave, the City and County of Honolulu announced.
Blangiardi is scheduled to return to Honolulu Friday evening. Managing Director Michael Formby will serve as acting mayor.
