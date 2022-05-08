Honolulu firefighters douse 1 brush fire, battle another on Oahu’s west side

Honolulu Fire Department personnel contained one brush fire on Oahu’s west side today, but were battling another that broke out this afternoon.

HFD Capt. Brady Perreira said HFD reported a brush fire at Kapolei Parkway and Renton Road around 12:53 p.m. and upon arrival found there were two separate wild fires.

The originally reported fire was contained about 1:43 p.m. The cause has not yet been identified, and a damage estimate has not been completed, he said.

Perreira said that HFD units were dispatched to the fire at 15 Vinson Road in Ewa Beach around 12:58 p.m.

The first HFD unit arrived at 1:08 p.m. and requested additional resources. Altogether, nine units with 34 personnel have responded.

“These resources are currently still at the scene and this fire was not reported to be contained at this time,” Perreira said this afternoon. “No injuries were reported by HFD personnel and a cause and damage estimate is unknown at this time.”