Las Vegas Advisor: Splashy Las Vegas pools are back in party mode

Throughout the pandemic, swimming pools may have been the least affected in terms of the amount of time they were shut down. But just the pools themselves were open, absent the wild party scenes (or with toned-down parties at best).

But this year, the parties are back in full force. Gone are restrictions that allow only hotel guests to use a casino pool, and many are now open to the public for swimming or partying — but be prepared to pay for the privilege. These pools will be hopping all summer long as part of Las Vegas’ vibrant “daylife” scene: Aliante, Aria, Bally’s, Circa, Cosmopolitan, Downtown Grand, Encore, Flamingo, Golden Nugget, Green Valley Ranch, JW Marriott, Luxor, Mirage, M Resort, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, Park MGM, Planet Hollywood, Red Rock, Resorts World, Sahara, Sunset Station, The Cromwell, The LINQ, Tropicana, Venetian and Virgin. If you don’t see your resort on the list, don’t worry. All the casinos have pools for their guests, they just aren’t all open to the public.

Toptional: This year, six Las Vegas pools are classified as “toptional,” meaning topless sunbathing is allowed (if not encouraged) — Artisan, Encore (XS), The STRAT (Wet24), Mandalay Bay (Moorea), Mirage (Bare), and Wynn (Sunset). Most charge admission fees for nonhotel guests.

Blackjack: If you want to play live blackjack by the pool, there are six casinos to choose from: Cosmopolitan, Encore, Flamingo, Golden Nugget, Mandalay Bay and Tropicana (swim-up blackjack coming soon).

Question: What’s being built in the corner of the CityCenter complex on the south Strip?

Answer: It’s a four-story retail center tentatively called Project63. The topping off ceremony took place last month, one year to the day after the close of the sale by MGM Resorts of the two-acre property, previously occupied by the failed Harmon condo tower. Project63 is on schedule to welcome its first tenants in October, with the complex completely built out by February.

