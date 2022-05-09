Hawaii Department of Health investigating case of acute hepatitis in child on Maui

The Hawaii Department of Health said it is investigating a report of acute pediatric hepatitis of unknown origin in a child living on Maui under the age of 10.

DOH said the child was hospitalized for several days with abdominal pain and fever at the end of April.

“An extensive medical investigation was performed and there are a number of laboratory test results outstanding,” said DOH in a statement. “At this time, no cause has been determined. DOH is collaborating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify the cause of the hepatitis case.”

The CDC is investigating more than 100 children’s hepatitis cases with no known cause that have been reported in 24 U.S. states and Puerto Rico, according to Bloomberg News, including five deaths.

CDC on April 21 issued a nationwide health alert regarding a cluster of nine children identified with hepatitis of unknown origin in Alabama, all of whom were previously healthy. CDC said none of these children, ages 1 to 6, had COVID-19.

CDC asked all physicians to be on the lookout for symptoms and to report any suspected cases of hepatitis of unknown origin to their local and state health departments.