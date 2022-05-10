Search continues for missing 23-year-old man whose backpack was found at Makapuu trail

Honolulu firefighters resumed their search today for a 23-year-old hiker reported missing near the Makapuu Lighthouse Trail Sunday.

Fire crews initiated an air and sea search shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday after they received a 911 call to assist Honolulu police in their search for Chase Ingalls.

Police and CrimeStoppers issued a missing persons bulletin seeking the public’s help in finding Ingalls was last heard from on Friday.

Officers found his backpack at the top of the trail Saturday and his car was located in the lighthouse trail parking lot.

Ingalls is 6 feet, 1 inches and about 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-9300.