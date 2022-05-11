Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> Sterling Higa is executive director of Housing Hawaii’s Future. The group’s name was incorrect in a Tuesday column on Page A11.
>> The AlohaSafe Alert app is no longer available from the Apple App Store, but is now a built-in exposure notification feature already found in iPhone settings. A story on Page B2 Tuesday contained inaccurate information.
>> Dana Shim-Palama was misidentified in the obituary for her brother, Pono Shim, which appeared on Page B2 on April 2.
