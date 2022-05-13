Body of missing hiker, 50, found on Kauai

A 50-year-old man reported missing after he went hiking in Kokee was found dead Thursday in a natural reserve area of Kokee State Park on Kauai.

Earlier this week, a multi-agency team had initiated a search for Moses “Lono” Gardner of Lawai who was reported missing after he went hiking in the vicinity of Milolii Ridge Road Sunday, the Kauai Police Department said.

The search team that included police, Kauai Fire Department, Kauai Search and Rescue Team and the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources suspended its search Wednesday after efforts to locate him were unsuccessful.

On Thursday afternoon, DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife personnel found Gardner’s body at the Kula Natural Reserve while conducting routine field operations in the area.

Police said foul play is not suspected. Police are continuing their investigation.

In a news release today, Investigative Services Bureau Acting Capt. Chris Calio said the bureau extends their deepest condolences to Gardner’s family and friends. “While this isn’t the outcome we had hoped for, we hope this information brings closure to all those affected.”