Stylistics show postponed due to COVID situation

Hawaii will have to wait a few months longer to enjoy the music of the Stylistics. A “COVID-related situation” has forced the group to reschedule the show to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2. The change of date has made it possible to move the show to the Blaisdell Concert Hall.

Opening acts Nueva Vida and Mike Izon will perform on Sept. 2 as well.

The show was originally scheduled for May 25.

Ticketmaster purchases are being automatically refunded; an email will be sent that allows priority purchase of new seats for the Concert Hall show. Box office purchasers should return to the box office for refund and repurchase.

Tickets for the new date will go on sale at 8 a.m May 24.

Tickets are $63.00 with an additional $2.00 donation benefiting Ka ‘Ohana O Kalaupapa, a nonprofit seeking to build a memorial on Molokai for people with Hansen’s disease.