Honolulu police searching for burglary suspects who used truck to ram into Ewa Beach store

Honolulu police are looking for suspects who allegedly used a truck to ram the front door of a convenience store and stole an ATM machine in Ewa Beach early today.
The alleged break-in occurred at Ewa Pantry located at the Ewa Point Marketplace at 91-1001 Kaimalie St., just after 2:15 a.m.
The owner said surveillance video camera footage showed a truck ramming into the storefront, shattering the window and ripping the front door off.
Four suspects took the ATM machine, e-cigarettes and packs of cigarettes from the establishment, the owner said.
This is the third time a burglary occurred at the store in recent months. The owner said the second break-in happened just a month ago.
Police have opened a second-degree burglary investigation. There were no arrests as of this morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.
