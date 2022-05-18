Hawaii Health Department reports 12 new coronavirus-related deaths, 7,149 new infections

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 7,149 new COVID-19 infections over the previous week, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 265,571 cases.

DOH also reported 12 more deaths, bringing the state’s COVID death toll to 1,446.

The state’s 7-day average of new cases today was reported at 925 compared to 722 on May 11, representing the eighth consecutive, weekly increase. That weekly average surpasses the highest average during the peak of the delta surge.

The state’s average positivity rate, meanwhile, jumped to 16.9% from 14.3% last week. It is the ninth week in a row that DOH has recorded an increase in the positivity rate. On Kauai County, the average positivity rate increased to 23.0% from 20.3% last week.

By island, there were 4,922 new infections reported on Oahu, 850 on Hawaii island, 746 on Maui, 460 on Kauai, 26 on Molokai and 18 on Lanai. Another 27 infections were reported out of state.

DOH Director Dr. Libby Char said on “Spotlight Hawaii” Friday that she believes average daily case counts are five to six times higher than reported, given that results from home test kits are not officially tallied.

The U.S. Health and Human Services hospital utilization dashboard listed 127 patients with COVID-19 at 24 hospitals in Hawaii today.