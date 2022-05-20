Waikiki Aquarium to require face masks in alignment with University of Hawaii policy

The Waikiki Aquarium said wearing face masks is once again required at its facility, effective immediately, in alignment with University of Hawaii policy.

The aquarium, which just celebrated its 118th birthday in March, is an institution of the University of Hawaii.

On its website, waikikiaquarium.org, the aquarium said, “Wearing face masks is required in the Waikiki Aquarium. Following the increase in COVID-19 cases across the state, the continuation of existing masking requirements was recommended by (University of Hawaii) medical and public health experts and the State of Hawaii Department of Health and affirmed by UH Officers and administration officials on all campuses.”

The same statement was shared in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon.

UH on Tuesday announced that wearing face masks in classrooms, shared laboratories, other instructional spaces and tightly confined educational spaces such as advising offices, will continue to be required at all of its campuses for the 2022 summer sessions.

A decision on whether the requirement will remain in place for the fall is expected by mid-August, according to UH.

The aquarium is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a general admission fee of $12 per adult.