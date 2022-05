Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A pedestrian bridge over Ala Moana Boulevard to Ala Moana Regional Park (“Ala Moana Boulevard pedestrian bridge construction to begin,” Star- Advertiser, May 2). Follow the money. Read more

Allow Native Hawaiians to run gambling casinos

Illegal gambling once again results in death and disruption (“Man arrested in slaying at illegal game room in Kapiolani area,” Star-Advertiser, May 20). Where do these machines come from? And even if the police confiscate them, what can be done with them?

Why do these gambling sites keep proliferating? They must be profitable.

Since there is profit from gambling, why not work it out with Native Hawaiians for a legal casino?

If Native Hawaiians don’t want this, then the state should have a casino, with the profits dedicated to the rail system. We know the rail will be running at a deficit and sucking up our tax dollars forever. A well-run legal casino would benefit taxpayers.

Judith Pettibone

Makiki

More humane to cull deer than starve them

The state issued an emergency proclamation while we are already in a drought (“Gov. David Ige signs emergency proclamation to help Maui deal with rocketing axis deer count,” Star-Advertiser, March 25).

Still, large numbers of deer are not being removed from the wild population. Deer will continue to die by starvation. This issue should be viewed like a raging wildfire that is coming fast.

The impacts to habitat and property do not provoke urgent action. Experts on the PBS Hawaii “Insights” program said solutions will take time.

So let us focus on who we are and our humanity. It is illegal to starve our pet dog, but are we OK with starving Bambi? Aerial hunting by professionals would be more humane than starving game animals. It may be needed anyway, to help control brucellosis.

This is a symptom of a system that is unable to manage invasive mammals and birds. What about feral pigs, goats and chickens?

Michael Nishimoto

Kahului

Most park users won’t use Ala Moana bridge

A pedestrian bridge over Ala Moana Boulevard to Ala Moana Regional Park (“Ala Moana Boulevard pedestrian bridge construction to begin,” Star- Advertiser, May 2). Follow the money.

The vast majority of park users will never use this $17 million bridge at the location it is being built. How will it help traffic flow when vehicles and pedestrians using the park will still need to use signalized intersections?

Ray Yourchek

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter