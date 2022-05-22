comscore New DOE superintendent Keith Hayashi to be tested by pandemic recovery, building unity | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New DOE superintendent Keith Hayashi to be tested by pandemic recovery, building unity

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi visited with Nanakuli High and Intermediate students in December.

    COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

    Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi visited with Nanakuli High and Intermediate students in December.

  • COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi visited with Kaneohe Elementary students in November, where he had the opportunity to read to a class.

    COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

    Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi visited with Kaneohe Elementary students in November, where he had the opportunity to read to a class.

Getting face to face with students and teachers statewide has become one of Hayashi’s signature strategies in managing Hawaii’s 294-campus public school system, the nation’s 10th- largest school district. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: April 11 – April 15, 2022

Scroll Up