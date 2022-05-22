Vital statistics — May 6 to May 19, 2022

Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, May 6-12
>> Paul Lawrence Armstrong and Megan Shea Wilbur
>> Lauren Ashley Baker and Angela Marie Hover
>> Timothy Lee Becker and Be‘Tina Crystal-Rose Bregenzer
>> Taylor May Benavides and Joseph Grant Martin
>> Bernadette Bettini and Andreas Trasberger
>> Taylor Kae Blotcky and David Anthony Martinez
>> Megan Andrea Blowey and Jonathan Lloyd Harshman
>> Jeffrey Scott Bowen and Tatiane Lucas Bridges
>> George Ruben Bravo III and Sin Yan Wan
>> Alex James Brewer and Lindsay Marie Snyder
>> Alyssa Jade Brickhandler and Connor Grant Miersch
>> Glenda Villarta Buenaobra and Ernesto Villon Delgado
>> Amelia Christy Bueno Caballero and Bill John Ganigan Ganancial
>> Jianqi Chen and Yiheng Gao
>> Joshua Wayne Coffin and Valeria Valdez Romero
>> Yolanda Lynn Collins and David Alan Hughes
>> Kristina Kathryn Console and Robert William Nestler
>> Carmen Marie Craig and Jermil Eugene Miller
>> Laura Jeanette Crawford and Benjamin Andrew Sobel
>> Jennifer Kathleen Dais and Olivia Joann Kuker
>> Jordyn Marie Eads and Justin Marcus Weaver
>> Chelsey Rae Emmons and Douglas Thomas Hughes
>> Sarah May Farmer and Lance John Liddle
>> Marciel de Oliveira Fernandes and Laura Lee Morgan
>> Triasia Nicole Givens and Bernard Sylvester Robinson III
>> Nicholas Edward Gosse and April Rachelle Proctor
>> Emily Kathryn Hallman and Antonio Luis Noeau Jardine-Cruz
>> Sara Henares Perez and David Carrizo Cano
>> Danielle Nicole Hunt and Christian Kelii Kama
>> Randall Neal Johnson and Sara Chelsea Ciulla
>> Ford Willis Jones and Gillianne Taylor Leigh Litvack
>> Triston Joseph Lamonte and Emily Christian Turnage
>> Jennifer Holly Ann Landis and Matthew Austin Henderson
>> Raymond Dean Lang and Sandra Marie Owen
>> Sierralynn Lehuanani Ledford- Castro and Sean Michael Hookoa Valdriz
>> Alexander Clayton Lepola and Jose Manuel Cruz
>> Brian Tyler McGlawn and Cameron Dyan Dillard
>> Chanelle Monique Michaud and Braiden Ray Manuel Candelaria
>> Hannah Alyssa Moore and Daniel Payne Goodlett
>> Tiffani Michelle Morgan and Matthew Maurice Pryor
>> Amanda Lee Mullen and Andrew Wade Shackelford
>> Chelsea Emiko Melia Nagayama and Gregory William Kiefer
>> Felicity Aracelis Negron and Derrick Omar Alvarez
>> Victorino Nicholas Nombris and Blanche Sueko Suematsu
>> Rosemary Isabelle Padilla and Jacob Maurice Fong
>> Maria Karina Perez and Nathan Jonas Lam
>> Sean Phommasaysy and Edward Frederick Karst
>> Paula Portelance and Troy Raymond Dudzik
>> Isaac Phillip Romero and Angelica Noel Archuleta
>> Linda Anne Rupp and Gerald Mark Rowdon
>> Karley Ryan Sammons and Tyler Ray Bish
>> Preciousz Nofoitumua Savusa and Sosiua Loa Havea
>> Karie Aurelio Sharry and Kith Killion
>> Marvy Sharry and Duran Mathias
>> Bridgette Darlene Spurlock and Dennis Jeffery Mark Pearl
>> Mitchell Stacy and Josephine Rivera Hudgel
>> William Marvin Strong and Catania Lee Hendrickson
>> Michelle Ginette Thomas and Matthew James Boom
>> Ryan Lea Thomas and James Robert Terry
>> Michelle Torres and Hudson Mark Mitchell
>> Sierra Nicole Verboom and Isaac Kalai Saballa
>> Kevin Lee White and Barbara Kay Brooks
Filed on Oahu, May 13-19
>> Michael Richard Amar and Antoinette Jorda Anatihan
>> Edwin Balecha Ando and Valerie Michelle Contreras
>> Janice Michelle Arabaca and Kevin Dean Westfall
>> Amber Mae Armstrong and Eric Tawahn Coleman
>> Charles Robert Namahoe Arneson and Michelle Kehaulani Respicio
>> Thomas Hart Benton and Kristi Lynn Miller
>> Angela Marie Brand and Manuel Terrazas
>> Clayton Aaron Brown and Alejandra Mireya Ortiz
>> Nicole Ashley Aragon Bryant and Salvador Ramirez Sinsun III
>> Michel Anllely Chaires Andrade and Eduardo Alberto Flores Saenz Sr.
>> Jolina Madalena Christie and Makura Jobe
>> Lauren Alexis Cramer and Cort Reid Roberts
>> Tonya Lynn Cuisck and Christy Joy Fernandez Tabuyo
>> Alexander Dow Eadie and Leina‘ala Ku‘uleialoha Medeiros
>> Jennifer Ann Escober and Don James Little
>> Brian Cecil Forde Jr. and Casha Sammantha Chillemi
>> Charles Vincent Glennon and Mariana Arroyo
>> Edward Steven Gogerty and Janet Marie Milliron
>> Hope Rebekah Holbrook and Micah Benjamin Maxwell
>> King Hay Ip and Alina Marie Tichacek
>> Charles Downey Johnson IV and Christine Joy Unciano Andres
>> Christiaan Jonker and Deborah Bouterse
>> Winifred Abbott Kessler and Aaron Jonathan Doherty
>> Rafal Milosz Kilinski and Anna Katarzyna Czernik
>> Kathrin Kois and Michael Peter Nowicki
>> Andrew Ray Kress and Christine Noelani Barroga
>> Brian Girard Lavassaur and Erika Ann Take
>> Paul Alan Lawrence II and Stephanie Joy Martin
>> Esmeralda Lino and Garrett Michael Hasch
>> Thomas Kaipokakhoku Luk and Sanoe Makamaemeahoonaniakumealohamaikupunakane Kahele
>> Jaclyn Leigh Medrano and Edwin Alexander Mercado
>> Kenneth Wayne Merriweather Jr. and Gabriela Jordan Little
>> Whitney Renette Moore and Julian James Allen
>> Jaymie Layne Norberto and Braydon G Sanders
>> Shellane Marie Ogoshi and Sean Thomas E Ho’omanawanui Howard
>> Shonacee Skye Oliva and Brian Dela Cruz Montero
>> Marie Nohelani Pitts and Christopher Adam Davies
>> Aric Matthew Ponce and Dante Beau Cozzi
>> Rebecca Lynn Pringle and William D’Arcy Marshall
>> Edwin Rillamas and Brynn Heather Allen
>> Madison Leigh Robertson and Taylor Jay Barton
>> Adrianna Mychelle Sagucio and Mark James Del Mundo
>> Sirbrina Lynn Salazar and Kody Lane Deck
>> LaShawn Brewster Singleton and Cetrick Shenard Modkins
>> Rytis Stakaitis and Ieva Golubickait
>> Jamie Kapualani Valentine and Noah Kekaila’akea Gelacio
>> Jared Thomas Venn and Kerri Lyn McCallson
>> Timothy Cameron Webster and Megan Lee Quinonez
>> Lauren Michelle Wolfe and Nichole Mae Workman
>> Yurinia Patricia Yeomans and Carlos Antonio Ponce
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, May 6-12
>> Keanu Kainoa Ancheta
>> Paisley Rose Kamakanaonalani Armstrong
>> Tuhawaiki Maikeli Barber
>> Zeke Kheav Boychuk
>> Shiloh Taika Nawaiolapipi‘i Cloward Drown
>> Ka‘eo Malama Loleni Coleman
>> Elias Lucian Felip Freres
>> Ryder Rhodes Agliam Gagala
>> Khyleigha Janine Ku‘ualoha Kahealani Galletes
>> Beau Isaac Glass
>> Renton Layne Goslin-Anspach
>> Allison Maria Hall
>> Kaimipono Angel Hoopai- Garcia
>> Theodore Augustus Koran
>> Azalea Jane Lara
>> Kaimana Likeke Manglicmot
>> Kaiao Ka Huaka‘iokekai Matsuura-Koa
>> Kaori Aria Sachiko Miyazaki
>> Sacred-Lee Ku’uhanamakalapua Haumea Noa
>> Kaius Hideyoshi Komata Nonaka
>> Hale‘iwa Kanani‘o‘kamahinamalamalama Po‘opa‘a-Kuehu
>> Segundo-Kai Sonoda Sarce V
>> Jolene Nahuina Shimabuku
>> Harlyn Masane Tanaka
>> Kylin Chiyono Aiko Tanaka
>> Austin Steel Tolentino
>> Satsuki Rose Zorra Turnbull
>> Hiro Valentine Vazquez-Cossio
>> Kinsley Journey Salvador Villanueva
>> Remi Grace Wlosinski
>> Connor Kaimana Leon Young
Filed on Oahu, May 13-19
>> Kamalei Hali‘a Felicia Abang
>> Donovan Kainoa Bruce Aguero II
>> Eva Kalei Alba
>> Salome Mahina Ali-Bregoli
>> Dutton Scott Blue
>> Avery Lane Vincent Brown
>> Abigail Rose Bush
>> Koki Christopher Saito Cudal
>> Gabriella Kate Delgado
>> Ransom Acre Denzel-Bartok
>> Daniel Anthony Lawrence Doi
>> Vasilisa Madonna Mihailovna Atsiutskaya Gilevich
>> Pitchaphan Hanchat
>> Amayah Sage Paris Baengan Hernaez
>> Oliver Jay Hernandez
>> Kolten James Radford Higa
>> Antwon Washington Huff III
>> Marci-Lynn Ulukahemekana‘auaoaliloipualelehuanani Emi Lian Indiola
>> Aziel Makana Akima Kelekolio
>> Chloe Jade Kianalokelani Koester
>> Hunter Jase Kaikoalono Koester
>> Julie Ladena Silia Fakalelu’uatau Koroinamua
>> Tanoa Toofa Mafatu Troy Krainer
>> Colbie James Liu-Saguid
>> Coen Jay Keolaokapua’ilima Lorenzo
>> Malachi Maluofiti Mageo
>> Kyrie Yuki Nakasone
>> Alena Joanne Paman Poole
>> Theo Atticus Porter
>> Noah Fabian Puga
>> Khamryn Theresa Ka‘alekahi Risso
>> Jack Myler Guerrero Rosal
>> Triton Hoomalamalamamainalanihemolele Segovia
>> Burton Henry Sly IV
>> Lanee Lucia Fumiko Suetsugu
>> Sa’ara Rae Thacker
>> Rei Yukie Kamaluhia Tomishima
>> Arwen-Blair Kanoepo‘ai‘aiikapola‘ila‘iokoke‘e La‘akea Wall
>> Mohammed Haroon Wasay Khan
>> Keone Kaimana Patrick Wilson
>> Fiona Wai’ehu Winchester
>> Ezra Kailanamalie Wright
>> Gabriel Donghyun Yi
