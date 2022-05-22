Vital statistics — May 6 to May 19, 2022

Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, May 6-12

>> Paul Lawrence Armstrong and Megan Shea Wilbur

>> Lauren Ashley Baker and Angela Marie Hover

>> Timothy Lee Becker and Be‘Tina Crystal-Rose Bregenzer

>> Taylor May Benavides and Joseph Grant Martin

>> Bernadette Bettini and Andreas Trasberger

>> Taylor Kae Blotcky and David Anthony Martinez

>> Megan Andrea Blowey and Jonathan Lloyd Harshman

>> Jeffrey Scott Bowen and Tatiane Lucas Bridges

>> George Ruben Bravo III and Sin Yan Wan

>> Alex James Brewer and Lindsay Marie Snyder

>> Alyssa Jade Brickhandler and Connor Grant Miersch

>> Glenda Villarta Buenaobra and Ernesto Villon Delgado

>> Amelia Christy Bueno Caballero and Bill John Ganigan Ganancial

>> Jianqi Chen and Yiheng Gao

>> Joshua Wayne Coffin and Valeria Valdez Romero

>> Yolanda Lynn Collins and David Alan Hughes

>> Kristina Kathryn Console and Robert William Nestler

>> Carmen Marie Craig and Jermil Eugene Miller

>> Laura Jeanette Crawford and Benjamin Andrew Sobel

>> Jennifer Kathleen Dais and Olivia Joann Kuker

>> Jordyn Marie Eads and Justin Marcus Weaver

>> Chelsey Rae Emmons and Douglas Thomas Hughes

>> Sarah May Farmer and Lance John Liddle

>> Marciel de Oliveira Fernandes and Laura Lee Morgan

>> Triasia Nicole Givens and Bernard Sylvester Robinson III

>> Nicholas Edward Gosse and April Rachelle Proctor

>> Emily Kathryn Hallman and Antonio Luis Noeau Jardine-Cruz

>> Sara Henares Perez and David Carrizo Cano

>> Danielle Nicole Hunt and Christian Kelii Kama

>> Randall Neal Johnson and Sara Chelsea Ciulla

>> Ford Willis Jones and Gillianne Taylor Leigh Litvack

>> Triston Joseph Lamonte and Emily Christian Turnage

>> Jennifer Holly Ann Landis and Matthew Austin Henderson

>> Raymond Dean Lang and Sandra Marie Owen

>> Sierralynn Lehuanani Ledford- Castro and Sean Michael Hookoa Valdriz

>> Alexander Clayton Lepola and Jose Manuel Cruz

>> Brian Tyler McGlawn and Cameron Dyan Dillard

>> Chanelle Monique Michaud and Braiden Ray Manuel Candelaria

>> Hannah Alyssa Moore and Daniel Payne Goodlett

>> Tiffani Michelle Morgan and Matthew Maurice Pryor

>> Amanda Lee Mullen and Andrew Wade Shackelford

>> Chelsea Emiko Melia Nagayama and Gregory William Kiefer

>> Felicity Aracelis Negron and Derrick Omar Alvarez

>> Victorino Nicholas Nombris and Blanche Sueko Suematsu

>> Rosemary Isabelle Padilla and Jacob Maurice Fong

>> Maria Karina Perez and Nathan Jonas Lam

>> Sean Phommasaysy and Edward Frederick Karst

>> Paula Portelance and Troy Raymond Dudzik

>> Isaac Phillip Romero and Angelica Noel Archuleta

>> Linda Anne Rupp and Gerald Mark Rowdon

>> Karley Ryan Sammons and Tyler Ray Bish

>> Preciousz Nofoitumua Savusa and Sosiua Loa Havea

>> Karie Aurelio Sharry and Kith Killion

>> Marvy Sharry and Duran Mathias

>> Bridgette Darlene Spurlock and Dennis Jeffery Mark Pearl

>> Mitchell Stacy and Josephine Rivera Hudgel

>> William Marvin Strong and Catania Lee Hendrickson

>> Michelle Ginette Thomas and Matthew James Boom

>> Ryan Lea Thomas and James Robert Terry

>> Michelle Torres and Hudson Mark Mitchell

>> Sierra Nicole Verboom and Isaac Kalai Saballa

>> Kevin Lee White and Barbara Kay Brooks

Filed on Oahu, May 13-19

>> Michael Richard Amar and Antoinette Jorda Anatihan

>> Edwin Balecha Ando and Valerie Michelle Contreras

>> Janice Michelle Arabaca and Kevin Dean Westfall

>> Amber Mae Armstrong and Eric Tawahn Coleman

>> Charles Robert Namahoe Arneson and Michelle Kehaulani Respicio

>> Thomas Hart Benton and Kristi Lynn Miller

>> Angela Marie Brand and Manuel Terrazas

>> Clayton Aaron Brown and Alejandra Mireya Ortiz

>> Nicole Ashley Aragon Bryant and Salvador Ramirez Sinsun III

>> Michel Anllely Chaires Andrade and Eduardo Alberto Flores Saenz Sr.

>> Jolina Madalena Christie and Makura Jobe

>> Lauren Alexis Cramer and Cort Reid Roberts

>> Tonya Lynn Cuisck and Christy Joy Fernandez Tabuyo

>> Alexander Dow Eadie and Leina‘ala Ku‘uleialoha Medeiros

>> Jennifer Ann Escober and Don James Little

>> Brian Cecil Forde Jr. and Casha Sammantha Chillemi

>> Charles Vincent Glennon and Mariana Arroyo

>> Edward Steven Gogerty and Janet Marie Milliron

>> Hope Rebekah Holbrook and Micah Benjamin Maxwell

>> King Hay Ip and Alina Marie Tichacek

>> Charles Downey Johnson IV and Christine Joy Unciano Andres

>> Christiaan Jonker and Deborah Bouterse

>> Winifred Abbott Kessler and Aaron Jonathan Doherty

>> Rafal Milosz Kilinski and Anna Katarzyna Czernik

>> Kathrin Kois and Michael Peter Nowicki

>> Andrew Ray Kress and Christine Noelani Barroga

>> Brian Girard Lavassaur and Erika Ann Take

>> Paul Alan Lawrence II and Stephanie Joy Martin

>> Esmeralda Lino and Garrett Michael Hasch

>> Thomas Kaipokakhoku Luk and Sanoe Makamaemeahoonaniakumealohamaikupunakane Kahele

>> Jaclyn Leigh Medrano and Edwin Alexander Mercado

>> Kenneth Wayne Merriweather Jr. and Gabriela Jordan Little

>> Whitney Renette Moore and Julian James Allen

>> Jaymie Layne Norberto and Braydon G Sanders

>> Shellane Marie Ogoshi and Sean Thomas E Ho’omanawanui Howard

>> Shonacee Skye Oliva and Brian Dela Cruz Montero

>> Marie Nohelani Pitts and Christopher Adam Davies

>> Aric Matthew Ponce and Dante Beau Cozzi

>> Rebecca Lynn Pringle and William D’Arcy Marshall

>> Edwin Rillamas and Brynn Heather Allen

>> Madison Leigh Robertson and Taylor Jay Barton

>> Adrianna Mychelle Sagucio and Mark James Del Mundo

>> Sirbrina Lynn Salazar and Kody Lane Deck

>> LaShawn Brewster Singleton and Cetrick Shenard Modkins

>> Rytis Stakaitis and Ieva Golubickait

>> Jamie Kapualani Valentine and Noah Kekaila’akea Gelacio

>> Jared Thomas Venn and Kerri Lyn McCallson

>> Timothy Cameron Webster and Megan Lee Quinonez

>> Lauren Michelle Wolfe and Nichole Mae Workman

>> Yurinia Patricia Yeomans and Carlos Antonio Ponce

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, May 6-12

>> Keanu Kainoa Ancheta

>> Paisley Rose Kamakanaonalani Armstrong

>> Tuhawaiki Maikeli Barber

>> Zeke Kheav Boychuk

>> Shiloh Taika Nawaiolapipi‘i Cloward Drown

>> Ka‘eo Malama Loleni Coleman

>> Elias Lucian Felip Freres

>> Ryder Rhodes Agliam Gagala

>> Khyleigha Janine Ku‘ualoha Kahealani Galletes

>> Beau Isaac Glass

>> Renton Layne Goslin-Anspach

>> Allison Maria Hall

>> Kaimipono Angel Hoopai- Garcia

>> Theodore Augustus Koran

>> Azalea Jane Lara

>> Kaimana Likeke Manglicmot

>> Kaiao Ka Huaka‘iokekai Matsuura-Koa

>> Kaori Aria Sachiko Miyazaki

>> Sacred-Lee Ku’uhanamakalapua Haumea Noa

>> Kaius Hideyoshi Komata Nonaka

>> Hale‘iwa Kanani‘o‘kamahinamalamalama Po‘opa‘a-Kuehu

>> Segundo-Kai Sonoda Sarce V

>> Jolene Nahuina Shimabuku

>> Harlyn Masane Tanaka

>> Kylin Chiyono Aiko Tanaka

>> Austin Steel Tolentino

>> Satsuki Rose Zorra Turnbull

>> Hiro Valentine Vazquez-Cossio

>> Kinsley Journey Salvador Villanueva

>> Remi Grace Wlosinski

>> Connor Kaimana Leon Young

Filed on Oahu, May 13-19

>> Kamalei Hali‘a Felicia Abang

>> Donovan Kainoa Bruce Aguero II

>> Eva Kalei Alba

>> Salome Mahina Ali-Bregoli

>> Dutton Scott Blue

>> Avery Lane Vincent Brown

>> Abigail Rose Bush

>> Koki Christopher Saito Cudal

>> Gabriella Kate Delgado

>> Ransom Acre Denzel-Bartok

>> Daniel Anthony Lawrence Doi

>> Vasilisa Madonna Mihailovna Atsiutskaya Gilevich

>> Pitchaphan Hanchat

>> Amayah Sage Paris Baengan Hernaez

>> Oliver Jay Hernandez

>> Kolten James Radford Higa

>> Antwon Washington Huff III

>> Marci-Lynn Ulukahemekana‘au­aoaliloipualelehuanani Emi Lian Indiola

>> Aziel Makana Akima Kelekolio

>> Chloe Jade Kianalokelani Koester

>> Hunter Jase Kaikoalono Koester

>> Julie Ladena Silia Fakalelu’uatau Koroinamua

>> Tanoa Toofa Mafatu Troy Krainer

>> Colbie James Liu-Saguid

>> Coen Jay Keolaokapua’ilima Lorenzo

>> Malachi Maluofiti Mageo

>> Kyrie Yuki Nakasone

>> Alena Joanne Paman Poole

>> Theo Atticus Porter

>> Noah Fabian Puga

>> Khamryn Theresa Ka‘alekahi Risso

>> Jack Myler Guerrero Rosal

>> Triton Hoomalamalamamainalanihemolele Segovia

>> Burton Henry Sly IV

>> Lanee Lucia Fumiko Suetsugu

>> Sa’ara Rae Thacker

>> Rei Yukie Kamaluhia Tomishima

>> Arwen-Blair Kanoepo‘ai‘aiikapola‘ila‘iokoke‘e La‘akea Wall

>> Mohammed Haroon Wasay Khan

>> Keone Kaimana Patrick Wilson

>> Fiona Wai’ehu Winchester

>> Ezra Kailanamalie Wright

>> Gabriel Donghyun Yi