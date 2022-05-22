David Shapiro: We can’t let frustration keep bringing out the worst in us
By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
State Ombudsperson Robin Matsunaga, who for 24 years has taken complaints from citizens about the government and diligently tried to resolve them, says calls from complainants have become more “inappropriate, hostile and sometimes threatening.”