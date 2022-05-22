comscore David Shapiro: We can’t let frustration keep bringing out the worst in us | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

David Shapiro: We can’t let frustration keep bringing out the worst in us

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM State Ombudsperson Robin Matsunaga, who for 24 years has taken complaints from citizens about the government and diligently tried to resolve them, says calls from complainants have become more “inappropriate, hostile and sometimes threatening.”

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    State Ombudsperson Robin Matsunaga, who for 24 years has taken complaints from citizens about the government and diligently tried to resolve them, says calls from complainants have become more “inappropriate, hostile and sometimes threatening.”

The news is full of stories about intense public frustration in the face of COVID-19, high inflation and unprecedented political divisions. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: April 11 – April 15, 2022

Scroll Up