Authorities looking for Kahi Mohala escapee

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a 27-year-old man who allegedly escaped from Kahi Mohala in Ewa Beach.

Cordell Studley, who is under the custody of the Hawaii Department of Health, escaped the behavioral health care facility at about 12:25 p.m. Friday.

The Hawaii Department of Public Safety said Studley was last seen on Farrington Highway heading toward Waipahu.

Court records show he was acquitted in 2014 by reason of insanity in a felony terroristic threatening case on Hawaii island. Since then, Studley has been in and out of the Hawaii State Hospital and group homes when he stopped taking medication for his mental health condition.

Studley is 5 feet, 10 inches, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue-gray T-shirt, plaid back and white pants and black slippers.

Anyone with information Studley’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers Honolulu at 808-955-8300.