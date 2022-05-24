Gov. David Ige extends SNAP emergency proclamation

Gov. David Ige has extended a COVID-19 emergency proclamation allowing federal funds to flow to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients and help address food insecurity in Hawaii.

Ige first signed the emergency proclamation March 24, citing a 36% increase in the number of families since the beginning of the pandemic that receive food assistance through SNAP. That proclamation allowed more than $18 million in federal funds each month to go to SNAP recipients.

The first proclamation expired today, but will now continue through July 22.

Ige’s proclamation reported that in April, 92,900 families, or 172,400 individuals, received $18.4 million in federally authorized SNAP emergency allotments to help address food needs.