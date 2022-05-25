Jellyfish advisory remains in place for popular Oahu, Kauai beaches

Honolulu Ocean Safety officials have kept a box jellyfish advisory for Waikiki, Ala Moana and Maili beaches on Oahu for the second day in a row today.

Officials said warning signs have been posted after lifeguards observed the box jellyfish along the shorelines of Waikiki, Ala Moana and Maili Beaches.

“Box jellyfish can cause severe stings to individuals,” said the advisory. “Please use caution when entering waters in this area. Visit any lifeguard tower for the most up-to-date information or assistance.”

Kauai County Ocean Safety officials have also posted signs for a box jellyfish warning at Poipu and Salt Pond beach parks for the second day in a row.

Officials advise beachgoers to follow all warning signs and not to swim at the beach parks.

For up-to-date information about ocean conditions and ocean safety, officials urge visitors and the public to speak to a county lifeguard at any lifeguard station.