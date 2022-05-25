Woman, 54, dies after 3-vehicle collision in Haleiwa

A 54-year-old motorcycle passenger died in a three-vehicle collision in Haleiwa Tuesday.

The collision occurred on Kamehameha Highway, south of Achiu Lane at about 5:40 p.m.

Police said a woman was a passenger on a Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by a 54-year-old man when a Honda Civic traveling southbound on the highway rear-ended the motorcycle.

The impact caused the motorcycle to rear-end a Dodge van operated by a 39-year-old man.

Police said the 40-year-old Honda driver and her 4-year-old male passenger were not injured and remained at the scene. The Dodge driver also did not sustain any injuries and remained at the scene.

Police said the operator and passenger of the motorcycle, both tourists, were taken in critical condition to a hospital where the passenger died.

The pair were wearing helmets at the time of the collision.

Speed, drugs or alcohol were not factors, according to police.

This is the 20th traffic-related fatality on Oahu this year compared to 20 at the same time last year.