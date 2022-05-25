Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Voices of Aloha is a community choir in Honolulu and is not affiliated with the University of Hawaii. A brief on Page D3 of Sunday’s Detours section misidentified the choir’s affiliation.

>> Retired National Guard Maj. Gen. Arthur “Joe” Logan, who was chosen as Honolulu’s next police chief Monday, is 63 years old. A Page A1 story Monday had an incorrect age.