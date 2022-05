Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Transparency for city’s public safety agencies; Name lawmakers who amended vaping bill; Outlaw political attacks that defame candidates. Read more

The transparency of Monday’s Honolulu Police Commission decision on the department’s next chief is inspirational (“Retired Maj. Gen. Arthur ‘Joe’ Logan is named new Honolulu police chief,” Star-Advertiser, May 24).

The public — voters, taxpayers and all of the rest of us — deserves such transparency when it comes to public safety. And we should require it.

I urge City Councilman Calvin Say and the rest of the Honolulu City Council to pursue such transparency for all four of our city’s public safety agencies. There’s no reason the Council — and the community — should accept anything but clear, honest and well- researched answers on public safety questions or issues in Our Honolulu.

A commission for each of our city’s four public safety agencies makes fiscal, administrative and common sense. The community not only deserves such transparency, we should require it.

John Titchen

Kapahulu

Name lawmakers who amended vaping bill

Will the senator(s) who sponsored the bill-undermining amendment to House Bill 1570 (banning the sale of flavored tobacco products) please stand up and be recognized (“Loophole ruins ban on flavored tobacco, Hawaii health advocates say,” Star- Advertiser, May 23)?

Nina Wu’s story said that registered Juul lobbyist Ann Chung submitted the amendment, but senators had to endorse it for it to be added to the bill. I’m sure that concerned and interested Hawaii voters would like to know.

James Proctor

Hawaii Kai

Sacrificing patient care for profits in HB 1980

As a local doctor, every day I talk to patients on the phone. As COVID-19 hit, Medicare recognized the importance of these services and began reimbursing doctors. HMSA was begrudgingly forced to follow suit.

Now with House Bill 1980, HMSA seeks to cut out telephone payments in a stealth move to slash costs.

When asked about this, the health committee chairman declined comment and referred questions to HMSA (“Coalition criticizes Hawaii telehealth bill,” Star-Advertiser, May 22). This pretty much sums up who runs the Legislature.

My concern is not about being paid, but HMSA not understanding that the most vulnerable and underserved patients — the elderly, those unable to come in and those who lack fancy technology — are the ones who use telephone services. Washing its hands of the matter for the sake of profit only creates greater disparity in health care, and doctors again left to clean up the mess.

Steve Dang, M.D.

Kaimuki

Outlaw political attacks that defame candidates

In reference to the article, “Phone poll appeared to favor one candidate” (Star-Advertiser, Letters, May 23): I recall two elections that reflected a lack of integrity and judgment on the part of the aggressor.

In the 2018 election for City Council District 2, I received numerous flyers and postcards filled with filthy, slanderous and harmful accusations against a candidate running for that position.

Again in the 2020 mayoral race, I noticed false and degrading comments against a candidate. These types of actions by anonymous groups and individuals should be punishable by law. This is character defamation and should not be permitted in an election. I consider it criminal.

These treacherous attacks are timed when ballots are cast and attempt to influence the election results. These actions do not belong in an election. Each candidate should behave and act responsibly and not participate in negative falsehoods and rumors.

Elections officials should monitor and enforce strict rules and regulations to ensure that the election is held fairly, with no negative campaigns.

Meryle Hirotsu

Wahiawa

Explosions terrorize people and animals

You call this paradise? Saturday night I thought I was in 1970s Vietnam.

The explosions — that’s right, explosions happening virtually outside my girlfriend’s home — were enough to scare the death out of anyone. We’re not talking about firecrackers here. These are bombs and they seem to have been thrown from passing cars.

And no, this was not an isolated incident. Almost every weekend these bombs can be heard and they terrorize both humans and animals.

It’s sad that such a beautiful place allows this kind of aberrant behavior to persist. Paradise it’s not.

Bret Hill

Ewa Beach

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter